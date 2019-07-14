Here’s an update on Pearl Smith (the lady in the car/train accident last month at the East Street crossing).
I recently talked with Shirley, Pearl's sister, and she stated Pearl, also known as Elaine Simmons, is making progress, recognizes visitors and is to be moved to a private room and begin physical therapy.
I further asked about Paige, Pearl’s dachshund. Paige was in the accident with Pearl but was not found until 24 hours later.
Pearl and Paige were a pair, and Paige is being cared for by a family member.
Pearl has had Paige since she was a pup.
We are the ‘senior citizens’
Recently, I was talking with a neighbor that is within my age range. He reminded me that the 70-year-olds are considered "the new senior citizens."
My neighbor and I named all, or the majority, of our deceased neighbors.
Sadness crept in.
They were people that were involved in our daily lives. And now they are gone. So many. And we are next in line to take their place as "senior citizens."
I am not ready. Well, let me rephrase that.
My brain is ready, but my body is not.
I have aches that my mother never mentioned during her 89 years.
The aches are so strange, I cannot describe them to the doctor or doctors.
The genuine "senior citizens" were up at 5 a.m., cooked breakfast, washed clothes and placed them perfectly on the line to dry.
Some even did/do part-time work outside the home.
As I previously stated, I am not ready!
What kind of "senior citizens" are we, our children and their children going to be?
God Bless America!
Successful reunion
The second successful Knoxville for Life Reunion on Saturday, July 6, was a perfect day in more ways than one.
The first Knoxville for Life Reunion, in July 2017, was interrupted by an abrupt afternoon storm. But this time, there was not a drop of rain.
Attendance was estimated as being 500 members greater than the first reunion.
Knoxville for Life was given life after numerous current or former residents of Knoxville laughed and joked, via social media, about the fun and experiences they had while living in Knoxville.
A private group page was created, and current or former residents of Knoxville were encouraged to join in the conversation.
Within a short amount of time, membership on the social media page rose from 50 to more than 600.
After the unexpected afternoon storm, the hundreds at the first Knoxville for Life Reunion continued to enjoy childhood friends, classmates, former neighbors, mounds of food, and spouses and children of childhood friends, classmates and former neighbors.
The July 2019 Knoxville for Life Reunion was a mirror image of the initial reunion, but larger.
The Edythe J. Sims Park was filled to capacity with happy adults and children; grills loaded with meats, fruits and vegetables; different styles and sizes of tents; an array of T-shirts and colors; and the much-needed golf carts and recreational vehicles.
The Knoxville for Life Reunion committee, Angela Davis Estelle, Georgia Wallace Leonard, Deborah Dickerson Chapman, Lois Beavers Hall and Linda Simmons, extends its gratitude to the former and current residents of Knoxville, others in attendance, the city of Talladega, the city manager, the Talladega City Council, and The Daily Home and The Anniston Star for their interest and contribution to the success of another biennial reunion.
