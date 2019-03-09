You are cordially invited to The Historic Ritz Theatre today (Sunday, March 10) to hear a heart-touching and humbling account of Mr. Anthony Ray Hinton's 30 years in an Alabama prison before being exonerated in 2015.
Mr. Hinton will talk for 45 minutes before answering questions for 15-20 minutes.
There is no admission charge.
Mr. Hinton's book is titled, "The Sun does Shine."
The book was an Oprah 2018 book club selection.
Pages 237-241 tell how Mr. Hinton circumvented the tragedy and used the years in confinement to soften hearts of certain guards and inmates, and to start a book club amongst the inmates.
During his years on death row (13 feet from the electric chair), he also learned forgiveness and balance in his life.
His book will open your eyes to the "small things" that still keep some of us from true forgiveness.
One of my favorite quotes can be found on page 239: "I carry scars that only Lester (best friend) and Bryan (attorney) really see. I document every day of my life. I get receipts. I purposely walk in front of security cameras. I create an alibi for every day of my life."
But Mr. Hinton still enjoys his freedom and forgives them all!
Trip planned
A trip has been scheduled to Noah's Ark and the Creation Museum in Williamstown, Kentucky, for June 18-19.
The event is family-friendly, and rates are based on age and room arrangements/number to a room.
Rates also include bus fare and tickets to attractions.
One half of the payment is due by April 3, and the balance is due on or before May 10.
For further information or reservations, please contact Matthew Morris at 256-362-8984, Willie Tuck at 256-362-7218 or James Nelson at 1-770-757-8754.
Foundation Luncheon
The Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation 2019 Leadership Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center on March 23.
Honorees will be Ms. Michelle Head (principal at Stemley Road Elementary School), Mrs. Marie H. Player (retiree of Talladega County Extension Service) and the Rev. Dante Whittaker (pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church).
Tickets are $30 each.
‘Meet and Greet’
The Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch has scheduled a "meet and greet" for friends and neighbors of Howell Cove from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wesley Chapel C.M.E. Zion Church (adjacent to Talladega County Central High) on April 3.
A light lunch will be served.
In closing
Smile, it could be worse! And miracles do happen!
-- Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.