Mavis, Truman Waters reminisce about their life’s journey as she celebrates 100th birthday (with photos)

MUNFORD -- Munford native Mavis Adams Waters celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, May 17.
Mavis was born in Munford in 1920, though she and her husband, Truman Waters, 98, have lived in many places since then.
Truman said the couple met while they both worked at Dobson’s Department Store in Anniston.
Mavis was still living with her parents, while Truman, a native of Wedowee, was staying at a boarding house in Anniston.
“We got married the week of Pearl Harbor,” Truman said.
He said the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the American Pacific fleet happened the Sunday before their wedding day, Dec. 13.
After the attack, the United States entered World War II, and the newlyweds were forced to spend time apart as Truman became a gunner in the Army Air Corps and Mavis stayed home with her parents.
Mavis said she worked at a plant In Brecon, a community in Talladega, during the war. The plant manufactured artillery powder, and her job was to inspect that it was packed properly into bags. She later taught school in her native Munford.
During the war, Truman’s plane was shot down, and he was captured by the enemy. Truman said that for several months, his wife didn’t know what happened to him, but he eventually was able to get a letter to her.
Truman said his time as a prisoner of war made it hard for him to acclimate when he returned home in June 1945, but he said Mavis helped him get through it.
“She was very, very patient with me when I came back,” Truman said, adding he credits that patience for why they have stayed together so long.
After the war, the couple moved to Auburn for Truman to attend college at Auburn University, then called the Alabama Polytechnic Institute.
Mavis remembers that during that time, the couple shared a nice apartment, and she kept a garden.
“They were very good to the boys that went to Europe,” Mavis said when recalling that Truman went to school using his G.I. Bill.
After Truman graduated in 1949, the couple said they moved to just about everywhere in the southern United States, excluding Florida, and have also lived in Washington and Kansas.
The couple settled in Conroe, Texas, in 1960.
Their daughter, Rebecca Shaddix, said the couple usually spends time in Alabama during the summer but aren't able to this year.
Truman said the current pandemic is different from most of the major events he and his wife have experienced in their lifetimes.
“The Depression of 1929 had some semblance of this,” he said. “The effect it has on people is similar.”
He said while the event itself is different, it instills the same fear of losing everything in people.
Truman and Mavis have different views on how they have made it so long.
Truman believes the hardships he has been through made him strong enough to make it. He credits his wife’s even temper for how she has made it as long as she has.
Mavis sees it a bit differently, though.
“I have no idea,” she said. “Living has just always been fun.”