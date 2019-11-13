Sylacauga head football coach Matt Griffith released a statement Wednesday afternoon, one day after being relieved of his duties as Sylacauga City school system athletic director.
The termination of his AD duties came via a unanimous vote of the City Board of Education.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to be athletic director for the Sylacauga City school system over the last 10 years,” Griffith wrote. “The hard work and dedication of our coaching staff and athletes in all sports has been tremendous.
“Few (Class) 5A programs have enjoyed so much success in all sports. It is a tribute to the 34 men and women that oversee these programs and the young men and women who play. Their success speaks for itself."
Griffith will retain his duties as varsity head football coach. In 15 seasons, Griffith has 98 wins, the second-most in school history.
Sylacauga has been a model of winning with Griffith at the helm.
The football program has won 74 games in 10 years -- one win shy of the school record. Griffith has led the Aggies to eight straight playoff appearances. Sylacauga has gone a dozen years without a losing season.
In basketball, Sylacauga was successful on Griffith’s watch, with the boys and girls making multiple trips to the Final Four.
During Griffith’s stint as athletic director, the boys won the 5A state championship in 2018 and made the Final Four two other times. They also won five area championships and three regional titles.
The Lady Aggies made the Final Four in 2018 as well as 2014. They also won five area championships during Griffith’s tenure as AD.
During that same span, the volleyball program collected five area championships and made five trips to the super regionals.
The boys soccer team advanced to the Final Four two times and made four quarterfinal appearances to go along with six area championships. The soccer Aggies have made the playoffs every season.
The Lady Aggies soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals four times in the last decade.
Baseball was also successful on Griffith’s watch, making eight playoff appearances, with a quarterfinal berth in 2018 and a semifinal berth in 2019. The baseball Aggies won four area championships during Griffth’s stint as AD.
Softball had one area title and five trips to the playoffs over the same span. In track, more than 160 athletes qualified for state. The Aggies had state champions in the boys long jump. On the girls side, Morgan O’Neal won several state championships in several events.
The tennis teams made the playoffs six times in 10 years and won the Best Sportsmanship Trophy twice.
The boys and girls golf teams have also been a model of consistency, making 10 straight playoff appearances.
They hosted the first round of the playoffs the last six years. Both the boys and girls have advanced to the state finals, with the boys collecting a third-place finish.
One of the biggest projects Griffith oversaw as athletic director was the renovation of every athletic facility, including Legion Stadium and two gyms.
Sylacauga City Schools administrators Bobby Hall and Debbie Barnett were recommended as interim co-athletic directors by Segars. Those recommendations were approved by the BOE.