MasterBrand spokesman says rumor of strike at Talladega plant unfounded

TALLADEGA -- The corporate office for MasterBrand Cabinets said work is continuing at the Talladega plant despite another recent diagnosis of COVID-19.
The same spokesperson also denied rumors of a strike at the plant.
“There has been no strike at our Talladega facility,” according to a statement issued Thursday. “We continue to follow CDC guidelines and have put in place enhanced safety measures to protect our employees. We are committed to providing our employees with an environment where they feel comfortable and safe.”
The plant was shut down for much of the month of April due to positive COVID diagnoses.
The plant closed for one day in late March after an employee with no symptoms reported possible exposure to someone with COVID-19. It closed a second time, again for only one day, April 6, after an employee and a contractor who had not been on site in more than a week both reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
Two days later, a third employee also tested positive, and the plant shut down for two weeks, then reopened again. Last Friday another employee received a positive diagnosis.