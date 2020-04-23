MasterBrand reopens Talladega plant following 2-week shutdown due to COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- Although much of the state remains closed under a stay-at-home order until the end of the month, MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega reopened on schedule Thursday after a three-week shutdown.
According to a company press release, “We have gone beyond (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to enhance the safety of this facility and our work practices, following stringent protocols to protect our employees.
“We continue to improve social distancing measures throughout our operations and strongly encourage all Talladega employees to wear company-provided face coverings throughout the work day.”
The release goes on to say, “If at any point our employees don’t feel they can safely come to work, we want them to talk with their supervisor about options we’ve put in place during this period that provide additional flexibility around time off and absences.”
The Talladega plant closed for one day in late March after an employee with no symptoms reported possible exposure to someone with COVID-19. The plant closed a second time, again for only one day, April 6, after an employee and a contractor who had not been on site in more than a week both reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
Thursday’s reopening was in keeping with the two week closure announced previously.