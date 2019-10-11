SYLACAUGA -- On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at noon, award-winning photographer John Dersham will take the Comer Library’s adult brown bag lecture audience on a trip to see the beauty and diversity of the state of Alabama through the lens of his camera, according to a press release.
Using images from his first published book, “My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State,” the master photographer will be at the Comer Library to tell the story of our state using his stunning photographs.
More than two hundred images in Dersham’s book reveal the beauty and diversity of Alabama as it celebrates its 200th anniversary of statehood.
Dersham’s photographic journey will take the audience across the most biologically diverse state east of the Mississippi -- a Deep South state that is the fifth-most forested by percent of land mass and is blessed with one of the richest river complexes in the world. A state that has the largest inland delta system, and one that can boast of five distinct physiographic regions and four real seasons.
Through the lens of Dersham’s camera, you may enjoy a warm, green Alabama spring on the Cahaba River or a summer evening on Weiss Lake. You may bundle up on a frosty morning to see one of the state’s many waterfalls or to wander a path on the snow-covered Lookout Mountain.
You will move past breathtaking landscapes and beautiful lakes, but you will also see the built environment with rural churches and schools, rustic country stores, gleaming cityscapes, and, of course, the port of Mobile.
You will view the astonishing varied beauty of the Yellowhammer State captured in every shot of the camera.
Dersham is an internationally recognized, award-winning photographer whose art photography and commercial work has been featured in galleries and other exhibits nationwide.
He is one of the most sought-after photography instructors and speakers on the subject of photography in the Southeast. He developed his love of photography in his 30 years spent working at Kodak. Today, Dersham is president of DeKalb Tourism; he will have books to sell for those who wish to purchase.
“The Comer Library will partner with the SouthFirst Bank to bring this interesting program for those who love our state and enjoy seeing its story told in a beautiful and interesting way with incredible photographs,” said Library Director Tracey Thomas, in the release. “We are lucky to have master photographer John Dersham to take us on this journey.”
Interested adults are invited to bring a sandwich and join other attendees in the Hightower Refreshment Room at 11 a.m., where drinks and desserts will be provided by the library and Hickory Street Cafe.”
Working adults are invited to come by on their lunch break to enjoy the program, which will begin promptly at noon in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
Groups wishing to attend should email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or call 256-249-0961 to inquire about availability of seating.