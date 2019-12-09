Talladega Police on Monday were investigating the armed robbery of the Chevron Station on Broadway Avenue in Talladega Sunday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Detective Todd Williamon said a man wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face came into the convenience store at the Chevron just before 11 p.m. Sunday, jumped onto the counter and fired a shot into the ceiling. He later fled with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.
Williamon said there were multiple witnesses to the robbery, which was also caught on video. No arrests had been made Monday, and the case remained under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.