TALLADEGA -- Sunday, Dec. 1, will mark the end of an era in Talladega.
Mary M. Dickerson Swain, who recently announced she was retiring as the founding director of The Remnants Place Food Pantry after two decades, will be honored Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at The Champion Church (Christ Deliverance Christian Center), according to her sister and Champion Church pastor, Barbara Embry.
“The public and those who may have witnessed this love through her ministry are invited to come share in this momentous occasion and reception for 20 years of dedicated service to the community,” Embry said in a press release.
“Mary was raised in Talladega and is aware of the needs of the citizens from years back. She is the daughter of the late Dorothy Dickerson and was raised to seek high goals and life’s best. She was educated here and never lived outside the Talladega area.”
From the time she was a little girl, Swain’s goal was to become a nurse.
“She was pinned as a licensed practical nurse in 1984 and as a registered nurse in 1995,” Embry said. “She was always very smart and studious. She never once wavered from her desire to become a nurse.”
As her career progressed, Swain entered the parish nurse program through Baptist Health System, graduating with the second class ever in that program.
She later became a presenter and panel member for other nurses looking for an opportunity to serve outside a hospital. She spent 33 years in the nursing profession before retiring, including work as the director of nursing at Lineville Nursing Facility and Roanoke Nursing Home, community health nurse for the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement and hospice nurse for ALACARE, as well as floor nurse at Citizens and Coosa Valley Hospitals.
Embry said her younger sister’s “compassion, love and care for people led her to create, man and direct a newly developed ministry at Christ Deliverance Christian Center … appropriately named A Remnants Place, in 2000.”
It began with one client needing food. Swain, “her friend, nurse Martha Sherbert, and Ms. Geraldine Hamby went to their homes and gathered food from their own pantries for this client,” Embry said. “Their hearts were elevated to serve in this capacity, and it has continued.”
A Remnant’s Place under Swain’s direction fed more than 7,500 people in one year, according to the release.
And, it expanded.
Talladega residents needing “help in obtaining and securing medical assistance, with doctor’s appointments, prescriptions and other medical needs were welcomed,” according to the release.
It continued to grow over the years, eventually including “computer classes, mentoring programs and many community needs that came through the care and love for Talladega County residents.”
“It is worthy to note,” Embry continued, “that during these 20 years of service, A Remnants Place received no public or private funding from any source except from Christ Deliverance Christian Center and from nurse Swain and her husband, Michael Swain.
“It was a call from God, and He supplied the need as noted in Philippians 4:19 (‘And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.’).”
In addition to her work with Remnant’s Place, Swain also served as a member of the Community Food Bank Advisory Board.
“Not only could she be found picking up and distributing food from various sources, she would organize and box the food for distribution at the food pantry,” Embry said. “She would also take fresh produce, milk and other perishables to neighborhoods for quick distribution.
“The pantry piloted many programs for the Community Food Bank that targeted senior citizens, which was the group she most loved. She maintained this ministry even while she was still gainfully employed.”
The Champion Church/Christ Deliverance Christian Center is on Alabama 21 North, in the old roller skating rink.