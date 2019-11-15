TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education spent about 15 minutes in executive session Friday morning to discuss pending litigation.
When board members returned to public session, they voted 3-1 with one abstention to settle a lawsuit filed last year by current Board Chair Mary McGhee against the system, the other board members and Superintendent Tony Ball.
Sandra Beavers, who was elected to the board in August, and Debra Wilson are also parties to the suit McGhee filed in federal court; that part of the suit is still pending. Beavers was the “no” vote in accepting the settlement placed before the board Friday. McGhee abstained.
Beavers went into the executive session at first but stayed for only a couple of minutes.
Once the rest of the body returned, board member Jake Montgomery made a motion to approve a settlement and release agreement as recommended by Ball.
That agreement says, in part, “McGhee and the defendants desire to reach an amicable and mutually satisfactory resolution of the action without incurring additional expenses, (and) defendants do not admit and specifically deny any liability toward McGhee whatsoever.”
Montgomery then made another motion to implement the next step of the agreement, specifically that “McGhee will serve as president of the Talladega City Board of Education for a period of 291 days from May 24, 2019,” according to the settlement agreement. “The elected board members McGhee, James Braswell, Sandra Beavers and Chuck Roberts will serve as president of the board for 291 days each, and elected board member Montgomery shall serve the remainder of the elected term as president of the board.”
Ball confirmed after the meeting that McGhee would serve consecutive terms as chair. McGhee abstained from voting for herself as chair, but Beavers voted yes. When the motion was made to elect Roberts vice chair, McGhee and Beavers both abstained, with the motion passing 3-0.
Finally, the board voted 4-0 to repeal both resolutions of censure that had previously been passed against McGhee, passed in March and July of 2017.
The first censure resulted in her losing the authority to serve as a representative or officer of the board, among others, while the second essentially forbade her to speak in public about any system employees. The board had previously agreed to repeal the second censure and part of the first one when it elected her to the chairmanship earlier this year.
Although it was not voted on by itself, the resolution also stated the board would pay $30,000 to attorney Hank Sanders, who represented McGhee, Beavers and Wilson, and also to pay mediator’s fees, which were not specified in the document.
In exchange for the above, McGhee agreed to dismiss her claims in the suit and to forgo any further litigation based on anything that has happened up to this point.
Both censures against McGhee stemmed from allegations she made publicly against Talladega High School Vice Principal and head boys basketball coach Chucky Miller, which McGhee was either unwilling or unable to substantiate.
Although McGhee’s suit against the board is over and done with, the suits brought by Beavers and Wilson are still pending. According to federal court documents, the parties went into mediation Oct. 2 with Bernard Harwood, and McGhee agreed to settle.
In separate documents filed in late October, Beavers and Wilson said they both agreed with Sanders’ motion to withdraw as their attorney. “Plaintiffs Sandra Beavers and Debra Wilson have a difference of opinion with attorney Sanders regarding the settlement of the case,” according to these documents.
The most recent filing in the case indicates Beavers and Wilson are currently represented by Talladega attorney Clarence Dortch III.
Also Friday, the board:
Approved a bid on a new speaker and microphone system in the first-, second- and third-grade classrooms at all four elementary schools; the vote was 4-0, with Beavers abstaining;
Unanimously approved a new job description for head mechanic. Ball said the position was not vacant, but it was time to update the description;
Approved the deletion of fixed assets and supplemental inventory as recommended;
Voted 3-2 to accept the resignation PE teacher Daniel Stephens and local school bookkeeper Monica Spencer and bus driver Kevin Seals, the retirement of elementary counselor Janice Rigdon and supplements for Kyle Kilgore and Teklia Roberson as head boys junior high basketball coaches. McGhee and Beavers cast the dissenting votes;
Approved the end of the year financial statement by a vote of 3-1, with Beavers abstaining and McGhee voting no. According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf, expenditures exceed revenues, but only by $1,900. The system still has a $5 million fund balance;
Heard Ball encourage parents, churches and community members to encourage high school students to put more time into preparing for the ACT in order to get off the failing schools list;
Announced that Marie Manning, the board’s nominee, had been re-elected to represent District 6 at the state level;
Heard Beavers thank one of her constituents who attended the meeting and assure her that “I will continue on my quest for answers, and provide updates”;
Heard Beavers announce she would hold her first ward meeting sometime in January;
Heard Braswell “pledge to support and trust my fellow board members, and when we disagree, to be professional about it.” Montgomery and Roberts added hearty agreement; and
Heard Montgomery remind his fellow board members to sign the code of conduct at some point.