TALLADEGA -- Eleven couples danced to a charitable beat Saturday to raise scholarship funds for the Alabama Council of the Blind during the fourth annual “Dancing with Dega Stars.”
After an evening filled with entertaining performances, awards were given to the top three couples in three different scoring categories, including the audience favorite award, the fundraising award and the judges award.
Mary Lauren Kulovitz, attorney at Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence & Sims, and Tommy Barrows, owner of Pell City Coffee Company,were named the 2019 Dancing with Dega Stars champions and took home a shiny mirror ball trophy. The pair received first-place in the judges scoring.
“It was an honor to perform and help raise money for such an important cause. Thanks to everyone who supported us.” Kulovitz said.
Added Barrows, “We really worked hard over the last four months. We practiced at least once a week. I learned a lot about dance and had a great time.”
The top three couples in each category were:
Fundraising Award
First place: Kelly Hubbard, retired school administrator and Children’s Foundation executive director, and Brian Hutton, aquatic/senior service director for Talladega City Parks and Recreation.
Second place: Rod Skene, teacher at E.H. Gentry, and Alicia Tucker, a stay-at-home mom.
Third place: Shemetea Miller, Alabama School for the Blind counselor, and Zack Baeza, student at JSU.
Audience Favorite Award
First place: Skene and Tucker;
Second place: Hubbard and Hutton;
Third place: Kulovitz and Barrows.
Judges Award
First place: Kulovitz and Barrows.
Second place: Marquez Green, programming brand chief at Anniston Army Depot, and Kimberly Myers, owner of Sassy Layne Sweet Shop.
Third place: Jovet Sanchez, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind accountant, and Yolanda Green, ParaPro at Alexandria Elementary.
The couples were critiqued and scored by a panel of three judges, including Stephanie Alexander, community relations manager for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama; Kimberlee Richards Powell, professional ballroom dancer; and Phillip Farley, owner of Farley’s Ballroom in Tuscaloosa.
This year’s contestants were as follows: Rod Skene, teacher at E.H. Gentry; and Alicia Tucker, a stay-at-home mom; Marquez Green, programming brand chief at Anniston Army Depot; and Kimberly Myers, owner of Sassy Layne Sweet Shop;
Matt Hill, deputy sheriff for Talladega County; and Shae O’Donnell, a student at Jacksonville State University; Holly Wood, owner of Hollywood Pet Salon; and Zack Dollar, Talladega dentist; Shemetea Miller, Alabama School for the Blind counselor; and Zack Baeza, student at JSU; Mary Lauren Kulovitz, attorney at Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence & Sims; and Tommy Barrows, owner of Pell City Coffee Company; Jovet Sanchez, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind accountant; and Yolanda Green, ParaPro at Alexandria Elementary; Ben Robbins, attorney at Robbins and Robbins; and Lacy Dollar, wife of Zack Dollar; Kelly Hubbard, retired school administrator and Children’s Foundation executive director; and Brian Hutton, aquatic/senior service director for Talladega City Parks and Recreation; Anna Jones, assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary; and Eric Chapman, paramedic and firefighter for the city of Oxford; and
Dr. Lewis Doggett, Anniston pediatrician; and Kelsey Chapman, a stay-at-home mom.
“This has been a dream of mine for many years,” Dancing with Dega Stars Coordinator Joan Garrett said. “It’s for truly an important cause, and I just want to thank the Talladega community for always coming together to support it.”
Chip Moore and Gayle McMillan served as the night’s masters of ceremony.
“Tonight more than $25,500 has been raised,” Moore said. “Over the last four years, Dancing with Dega Stars has raised over $101,000 in scholarships for blind and vision impaired students across Alabama.”