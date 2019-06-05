Marshall Pope announces publication of 12th book

TALLADEGA -- The Phoenix, perhaps better known as the prolific author/poet Marshall Pope, has announced his 12th independently published book, “Killuminati—The Poetic Theory.”
According to a press release announcing the new volume, the author refers to “a simple, brutal truth placed in poetic form that will give readers a reason to think. Pope’s work as an outspoken, inspirational poet has always provided his fans with motivation, (and) in this book, he says his poetry will provide answers to many unanswered questions about religion and life.”
Pope has spent a great deal of his time delivering inspirational messages in prisons, hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile detention facilities, churches and schools. He was recently honored by the Talladega City Council for his activism.
After the publication of “Killuminati,” he says he plans to return to work on the independent film/documentary of his life, tentatively called “I Am King.”
For more information or to purchase his books, please visit www.thephoenix.biz.