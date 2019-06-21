Mark Seymour performs at Talladega’s Ritz Theatre

TALLADEGA -- Mark Seymour performed at The Ritz Theatre in Talladega on Thursday for children in the Talladega public library’s summer reading program.
Seymour plays almost 70 different percussion instruments and brings his message of “be at your best.”
Students sing along and learn positive life lessons through Mark's original songs such as; "Don't Be A Bully," "Catch The Reading Bug," "The Magic Drumsticks," "Step To The Beat and Read" and many more.
The final program for the summer reading will be Skip Cain’s balloons Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Talladega Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.