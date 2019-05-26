ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers today identified the 12-year-old killed Saturday in a boating accident on Smith Lake.
Christian Hart of Vinemont was killed when he was hit by a boat near the Goat Island area of Smith Lake, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release. Hart had been tubing in the area prior to the crash, which occurred around 6:20 p.m. near Goat Island.
Investigators say that a boat was pulling three juveniles on tubes when one of them was fatally injured.
No further information was available this afternoon as marine police continue to investigate.