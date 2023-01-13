 Skip to main content
Mardi Gras parade to be event of February

Talladega’s Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 11 a.m.

Participation in the parade is open to anyone. The committee asks only that participants be “clever and festive with a show of Mardi Gras spirit. Colorful decorations in the preferred traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold are encouraged,” according to a statement from the group.