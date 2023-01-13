Mardi Gras parade to be event of February

Talladega’s Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 11 a.m.
Participation in the parade is open to anyone. The committee asks only that participants be “clever and festive with a show of Mardi Gras spirit. Colorful decorations in the preferred traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold are encouraged,” according to a statement from the group.
Participants will include bands, floats, antique cars, walking groups and dozens of Shriners comedy units from across Alabama and Georgia.
You may bring your own items to throw along the parade route, or you can buy beads beads ($40 per case, $20 per half case) and moon pies ($15 per case) from the historic Ritz Theater.
Lineup for this year’s parade starts at 9:30 a.m., and everyone needs to be in place by 10:30 a.m. for a start time of about 11 a.m. The lineup will be in front of Zora Ellis Junior High School on Elm Street.
The parade route in 2023 will be the same as it has been the last several years. After leaving Ellis, the parade will head east down South Street, then turn left on Asbury Street and left again onto East Battle Street. Once the parade reaches the historic Court House Square, it will circle the square once and then head back to Ellis.
After the parade, spectators and participants alike will convene for Party Gras on the courthouse lawn, featuring music, gumbo, chili, bloody Marys, mimosas and beer from noon to 3 p.m.
To preorder throws, please call the Ritz Theater and leave a voicemail.