SYLACAUGA – The marble industry has been an integral part of the city’s development through the years. Today, industries such as Omya, are bringing even more attention to the area, helping make the city’s annual Magic of Marble Festival a top attraction.
This year, the festival is getting state, national and international attention because it has been chosen a bicentennial event for Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration.
Sylacauga’s pure-white marble has been lauded as some of the world’s highest-quality architectural and sculpting marble by those who know about it. Many outside of Sylacauga, and even some within the city, remained unaware of the area’s natural resource.
Since the festival’s beginning 11 years ago, the event has focused a new light on the marble industry, bringing recognition to Sylacauga and re-establishing its identity as the Marble City.
One of the festival’s big supporters is Omya. The company’s local facility mainly produces fillers and pigments from calcium carbonate and dolomite.
Bob Karell, plant manager, said the plant has 73 employees and is constantly trying to diversify its portfolio.
“Here we mine marble, crush it, grind it into slurry and dry powder,” he said.
When discussing Sylacauga marble, Karell gets excited. The world’s largest deposit of “madre cream marble” is found in what is known as part of the “Murphy Marble Belt” in Sylacauga. The city is built on a solid bed – one that’s about 1 1/2 miles wide, 32 miles long and 600 feet deep.
Marble’s history dates back to the first recorded discovery in 1820 by Dr. Edward Gantt – who accompanied Gen. Andrew Jackson through the area in 1814.
“It is extremely high-quality marble, fine grained and comparable to Carrara marble,” Karell said.
The marble industry’s economic significance for Sylacauga is hundreds of jobs and millions in economic stimulus to the city and state.
Other marble quarries and companies in Sylacauga, along with Omya, a producer of industrial products, including Imerys, which produces industrial products; Alabama Marble, dimensional stone; Heritage Plastics, plastic resins; IKO, roofing shingles; and Atlas Web Technologies, substrates for construction.
Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 180 locations in over 50 countries with 8,000 employees.
Omya’s quarry in Sylacauga extracts marble and creates calcium for use in everyday consumer products like chewing gum, cosmetics, plastics and insulations.
In addition to these products, thanks to the festival, Sylacauga’s marble has become a favorite for sculptors traveling here from across the country and the world to create beautiful sculptures from the from local quarries’ pure-white marble.
Karell said the festival has been helpful in publicizing the quarries.
“People that are not aware of our marble, become more knowledgeable about what such a natural resource we have here,” he said. “This is something unique.”
Karell has been plant manager at Omya for 10 years and has been in the industry for decades.
“We have a good, stable workforce, and the marble business is stable. The environment is important to us, also,” he said. “This is a sustainable business where you are taking rock out of the ground and using it to make products. Virtually everything around you has calcium carbonate in it.”
So, if you’re traveling through Sylacauga, some of the most beautiful marble in the world is quarried right here in the Marble City.
Dr. Ted Spears, chairman of the Marble Festival, praised Omya for its support of the festival along with the other quarries.
“With marble that is comparable to that of Carrara, Italy – the only other location in the world where white marble is found – and sculptors that demonstrate the highest level of talent, Sylacauga with its festival is attracting interest from near and far for its artistic potential,” he said.