SYLACAUGA -- Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team used a huge first quarter to defeat B.B. Comer 72-43 on Tuesday afternoon in the Marble City Classic at Sylacauga High School.
The Golden Bears will take on host Sylacauga today at 3 p.m. in the final game of the tournament.
Lincoln head coach Doug Ward was pleased with how his team played in the opening period but saw several areas where it needs to improve.
“We are working on going man-to-man and we still have a lot of kinks that we need to work out,” Ward said. “We have not done a very good job of blocking out. We are giving up a lot of offensive rebounds and second shots. We are giving up a lot of uncontested shots, which is aggravating; we are too quick to let that happen. We are not hitting free throws.
“On offense, I think we are holding back. I felt we walked it up instead of running it up. We need to be moving and attacking. If they get inside of our personal space, the bubble, we need to attack them. If not, we need to take the 3. We just need to relax and be us on offense.”
Lincoln got off to a fast start thanks to its defense. The Golden Bears forced six turnovers, which led to seven points and included a JD Davis layup that gave Lincoln a 12-0 lead.
Javion Surles scored on a layup to make it a 14-0 advantage with four minutes left in the quarter.
B.B. Comer responded with a 7-3 run to cut the lead to 17-7.
Brian Garrett closed out the period with eight straight points, including a 3-pointer, for a 22-7 Golden Bears advantage.
In the second quarter, James Carmichael kept Comer within striking distance, scoring 10 straight points to cut the lead 27-17.
Lincoln, however, went on a 7-1 run thanks to six points by Davis to increase the margin to 34-18. The Golden Bears enjoyed a 36-22 lead at intermission.
In the third period, Lincoln put the game out of reach, an effort that started on the defensive end.
The Golden Bears put together a series of stops that led to easy baskets, launching them on a 12-0 run to increase the lead to 58-30 going into the final eight minutes.
Three to know
- Surles and Garrett paced Lincoln with 18 points apiece. Cam Reynolds scored 13, including three 3-pointers. Tre Hines chipped in nine points.
- Carmichael led the way for Comer with 17 points. Chris Garrett scored 11 for the Tigers.
- Lincoln is 2-0 in the tournament. The Golden Bears defeated Prattville Christian 82-69 on Monday. Comer is 0-2 in the tournament. The Tigers fell to Sylacauga 71-18 on Monday.
Who said
- Comer head coach Michael Hale on the loss: “We looked young. We looked inexperienced and we are going through growing pains. I knew it was coming, but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad. I want us to be better being us. The game is faster than we want it to be right now, and we just have to slow down. We are having trouble passing and dribbling the ball. I am OK with not being where we are supposed to be on defensive rotations right now. We’ve had two practices and we have had five games … We haven’t had time to fix what we’ve been messing up.”
Up next
- Lincoln will take on Sylacauga today at 3 p.m.
- Comer will face Prattville Christian today at noon.