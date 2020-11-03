Man with local convictions granted parole after serving 21 years of 25-year sentence

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A man sentenced to 25 years in prison in the early 2000s will be coming home about four years early.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Andrew Jerome “Doughboy” Pearson, 41, had a hearing last Tuesday, Oct. 27, and had his request for parole granted.
He was the only inmate with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties to be granted parole last week.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Pearson was convicted of armed robbery in early 2002 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He also had convictions for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (five years in 2001 and three years and four months in 2012) and unlawful breaking into and entering a motor vehicle (also three years and four months). All of his convictions were in Talladega County.
At the time of his hearing, he had served 21 years and 13 days on the robbery sentence.
Among the inmates not granted parole last week was Tyrone Anthony Johnson, 53, who is serving a life sentence. According to DOC records, Johnson was convicted of rape in the first degree, burglary in the first degree and three counts of forgery in St. Clair County in 1999. Further details of Johnson’s criminal history could not be located Tuesday.
Other inmates who were turned down last week include Harvey Dickson (10 counts of robbery in the first degree, including one from St. Clair County in 1995), Dale Shannon Shook (various property crimes, including burglary in the third degree in St. Clair County in 2010), Demarkules Rapha Williams (robbery in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2010, among others), Emily Hunter Burr (theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County earlier this year), Amanda Lynn Everette (theft of property in the second degree in St. Clair County in 2019), Scottie Groce (two counts of robbery in the first degree in Talladega in 2009), Candace Martin (identity theft, escape in the third degree and a class B felony in St. Clair County in 2018), Scottie Dale Williams (robbery in the first degree and theft of property in the second degree in Talladega County in 2007) and Brandon Jermaine Wilson (burglary in the third degree in St. Clair County in 2014).