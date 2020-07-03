Man who fired gun inside Sylacauga store Thursday taken into custody

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police were able to take a man into custody without further incident after he threatened to kill himself and fired a shot inside a store.
According to a press release from police Chief Kelley Johnson, “a 51-year-old male with some type of psychological problem entered the Pickle Patch Market with a firearm” Thursday. While threatening to commit suicide, the man fired one shot inside the store Thursday afternoon.
“Police arrived and evacuated The Pickle Patch and Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant,” Johnson said. “Investigators were able to talk to the subject and take him custody without further incident.”
The man’s name had not been released Thursday evening, and he does not appear to have been charged with any crime.