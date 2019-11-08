TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery at Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets late Thursday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the robbery happened between 11:22 and 11:28 p.m. The cashier reported a man dressed in black came into the store wearing a red and white clown mask and red and white gloves.
The hood of his black sweatshirt was pulled over the top of his head, according to the incident and offense report. A more detailed description was not available Friday.
Thompson said the robber was carrying a handgun. Once inside the store, he jumped over the counter, struck the cashier in the head with the gun and stole just over $50 in cash.
The robber then fled on foot and ran down Howard Street, Thompson said.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video, he added. Investigators were reviewing the video Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.