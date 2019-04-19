TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested a Georgia man earlier this week on a fugitive from justice warrant stemming from a charge of arson in the first degree in Floyd County, Georgia.
Donald Eric Luallen, 59, was arrested April 15 near Oxford. According to Cmdr. Jason Murray, the Task Force had been contacted by the Floyd County, Georgia, Police Department and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office to be on the lookout for Luallen.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Luallen was extradited to Georgia on Wednesday.
According to the Rome News-Tribune, Luallen and Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, are charged with setting fire to a 5,900 square foot, white columned mansion on Craton Road in Silver Creek, Georgia. Jail records show Luallen living at a different address in the same town.
The paper in Rome went on to say the house burned during the early morning hours of Feb. 10, and that it burned to the ground. The case was described as one of the largest arson cases in the history of Floyd County.
Stephens, Luallen’s co-defendant, owned the house at one time but defaulted on the mortgage. The house has belonged to Regions Bank since April of last year.
Stephens was also arrested earlier this week, near Daytona Beach, Florida. It was not clear what the relationship between Luallen and Stephens is, if any.
Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning was quoted as saying accelerant was found in the smoking remains of the house, and she had reason to believe multiple fires had been set within the structure.
The house was estimated at $500,000. The blaze also damaged a barn and surrounding property. Chewning estimated the total damage and the cost of the investigation into it came to approximately $2.5 million.
Under Georgia law, a conviction for arson in the first degree carries a penalty of one to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.