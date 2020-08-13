Man wanted in Oregon arrested locally, charged with burglarizing Talladega KFC

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Oregon man has been arrested in Talladega County and charged with burglarizing a KFC last month and as a fugitive from justice from his home state, and is likely to be charged in numerous other jurisdictions in the next few weeks.
Andrew James Gallant, 37, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was arrested by Lincoln police Aug. 6. According to Public Information Officer Amanda Crow, patrol officers responded to a “be on the lookout” for Gallant’s vehicle and initially arrested him on a fugitive from justice warrant in Oregon.
Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said officers recognized Gallant from the surveillance video of a burglary at the Talladega KFC on July 11 and 12. On that occasion, Thompson said, Gallant allegedly broke into the restaurant just before midnight and used a hammer and chisel to open the safe. He then fled with an undetermined amount of currency, several debit/credit card receipts, a router, a printer and a fax machine.
It was not immediately clear what Gallant was wanted for in Oregon, but according to online records from the Marion County, Oregon, jail, Gallant was arrested May 29 of this year for first-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and possession of heroin.
Crow and Thompson both said Gallant had numerous other outstanding felony warrants, but as of Thursday, he did not appear to have been served with any of them yet.
Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thorton said officers in Talladega located a van with Oregan tags -- a vehicle associated with Gallant -- on Highland Circle on Tuesday and recovered Suboxone, hypodermic needles and a burned spoon, but did not make any arrests.
Bond on the burglary charge in Talladega was set at $7,500, but Gallant was being held without bond on the fugitive from justice warrant, according to jail records.