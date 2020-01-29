Man wanted for alleged probation violation in Tennessee arrested in Munford

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A routine traffic stop in Munford on Monday led to the arrest of a man wanted in Tennessee, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Tubbs said Kenneth Scott Dean Jr., 34, was pulled over on Richeytown Road.
During the course of the stop, it was determined Dean had a fugitive from justice warrant from Rutherford County, Tennessee. He had allegedly violated the terms of his probation for manufacturing imitation methamphetamine, Tubbs said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Dean was booked on the fugitive warrant around 2 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond pending extradition. He apparently told jail authorities he was homeless.
Further details of his history in Tennessee were not available Wednesday.
Tubbs said he did not know how Dean ended up in Talladega County.
Rutherford County is in middle Tennessee. Murfreesboro is the county seat.
Manufacture of imitation controlled substances is a class E felony in Tennessee, punishable upon conviction by one to six years in prison.