TALLADEGA -- The man elected to the office of Jefferson County District Attorney in 2016, but who was indicted and later convicted of perjury before he could ever serve, is teaching seventh-grade math at Zora Ellis Junior High School in Talladega.
Charles Todd Henderson, who’s perjury conviction is under appeal, was hired by the Talladega City Board of Education by a 4-0 vote (board member Chuck Roberts was not present) in July, during Tony Ball’s first meeting as superintendent.
“Mr. Henderson’s application for a teaching position was handled in the same way all applications are handled,” Ball said Thursday. “Prior to hiring Mr. Henderson, we checked with the state Department of Education, and he had the required certifications in math and science. His status was labelled ‘probationary,’ but there are many teachers that have a probationary status.
“The state department reviewed his matter and deemed him qualified to be hired by any school district in the state of Alabama. I have confirmed this information in a personal telephone conversation with the state Superintendent of Education.”
Ball added “Mr. Henderson’s legal issues were not of a nature that would put any student at risk, so I assume that is one of the reasons that the state department allowed Mr. Henderson to maintain his teaching certificate.
“(He) has conducted himself in a very professional manner while employed with Talladega City. He has proven to be a very effective math teacher as indicated by the progress his students have made in the few months he has been employed.
“It is not the responsibility of the local system to inquire beyond the status granted by the state department. I am advised that Mr. Henderson’s legal matter is under appeal, which allows him the legal right to be employed.
“I am disappointed that any concerns were not brought to me earlier so that I could have provided a full explanation, as opposed to certain individuals attempting to use this as a way of embarrassing our school system.
“In summary, Mr. Henderson was approved by the state Department of Education, and his legal issues did not indicate any potential threat to the safety of our students.”
The board members were provided with the relevant information regarding Henderson’s legal situation prior to the vote, Ball added.
Henderson declined to comment on the situation publicly, through Ball.
Henderson was also hired as a full-time assistant football coach at Ellis but resigned that position in October.
Henderson’s employment became controversial during Tuesday night’s city Board of Education meeting when a supporter of board member Mary McGhee sat near the front holding a sign that said, “Felon In the Classroom? Certified? Classified?”
The man holding the sign refused to identify the person he was referring to, saying “ask the board members, they know.”
None of the board members, including McGhee, would admit they knew who he was talking about.
According to a biography published by BirminghamWatch, Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University in 1987 and a master’s in forensic sciences from University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1991.
He worked in various law enforcement jobs, including a stint with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 1996 to 1998. He earned a law degree from the Birmingham School of Law in 2002 and, while practicing law, earned a teacher’s certification from East Carolina University in 2010.
In his law practice, he specialized in representing veterans with claims for government benefits. He also worked as an educator and coach in the Jefferson County and Montgomery City school districts from 2009 to 2015.
In 2016, he ran for Jefferson County DA as a Democrat, unseating incumbent Republican Brandon Falls. He was indicted before being sworn in, however.
The perjury case centered around Henderson’s work representing the interests of a child in a contested divorce case, according to AL.com. During the trial of the case, Henderson was called to the stand and asked if he had had a romantic or sexual relationship with the child’s mother, which he denied. He and the child’s mother are now married, according to his Facebook page.
Henderson was elected DA in November 2016 but was indicted for perjury shortly before being sworn in. Chilton County Judge Sibley Reynolds was appointed to try the case when all of the judges in Jefferson County recused themselves.
He was convicted of perjury in October 2017 and was sentenced to two years, split, with six months to serve in the Jefferson County Jail followed by 12 months of supervised probation.
AL.com says that he was working at a school at the time of his sentencing hearing in March 2018, but the website does not say where.
He was allowed to post an appeal bond after sentencing and has apparently been out since then. His law license has been suspended, according to the state bar association.
Perjury in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.