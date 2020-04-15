Man suffers leg wound as string of April shootings in Talladega reaches 10

TALLADEGA -- The string of shooting incidents that has plagued Talladega for the month of April continued Tuesday afternoon, leaving an Alpine man with a through-and-through gunshot wound to his left thigh.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the 35-year-old victim was driving a Buick Regal through Talladega Downs around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told investigators he was taking the car to Roosevelt Street, where his uncle would be doing some work on it.
While driving through Talladega Downs, the victim said he saw at least two males shoot at him. One bullet shattered a driver’s side window, and another hit the door, striking him on the outside of his left leg and exiting the inside of the same leg.
The victim was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by private vehicle, Thompson said. Information on his condition was not readily available Wednesday morning.
No further description of the two shooters was available Wednesday.
The victim told investigators he did not recognize the shooters and didn’t know why anyone would want to shoot him. Thompson said it appeared this particular vehicle was the intended target, however.
The projectile that passed through the victim’s leg was recovered, Thompson said, but no shell casings were found at the scene.
The investigation was still in the early stages Wednesday morning, and it was not clear what relationship, if any, this incident bore to any of the other shooting incidents in Talladega this month.
Altogether, Tuesday’s incident marks the 10th case involving shots fired in the city of Talladega since April 7. Two people have been killed and three injured.
Nijah L. Curry, 22, was found dead inside his home on Coosa Street on April 7 and a second victim was wounded in the same incident that apparently grew from an altercation that began in Curry’s front yard. The same night, a residence on Elizabeth Avenue was shot into, but no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
The following night, an empty apartment at Talladega Downs was shot into, again with no reported injuries. The same night, officers responding to another shots fired call found the body of Demetrius Swain lying in the road on Henderson Street, just past Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets. He died before paramedics arrived.
A stray shot from this incident likely also damaged a window and penetrated into a house on West Street, but the incident was reported separately several days after Swain was killed.
On April 9, shots were fired into a home on the 600 block of 19th Street. The lower left leg of one of two men sitting on the front porch was grazed by a bullet, but the injury did not appear to be serious. At least four bullets penetrated to the inside of the house, where there were four people, including a 3-year-old.
Sunday night, as a line of powerful storms was moving through the area, someone shot into three vehicles parked at Talladega Downs, but none were occupied and no one was injured in this incident, either.
Monday afternoon, witnesses reported someone drove through Curry Court and fired at least two shots into the air, although no one was injured and no property was damaged. Monday night, a 19-year-old was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit and discharging a firearm inside the city limits after he allegedly fired a shot into the air in West Side Park.
Aside from this last case, all of the above incidents remained under investigation Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.