TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at Hallmark Apartments on Alabama 21 North that left one man with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim in the case is a 24-year-old Talladega man who told investigators he was unloading groceries outside the apartments around 9:30 Wednesday morning when he heard a single gunshot and reported being hit in the back.
He was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by a friend in a private vehicle. The victim first spoke with investigators in the emergency room, Thompson said.
The gunshot wound appears to have gone all the way through his midsection, at an angle, although without hitting any major organs. He was eventually treated and released.
The victim told investigators he did not know who would have shot him or why.
As of Thursday afternoon, no other witnesses have come forward, and there have been no suspects identified in the case, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.