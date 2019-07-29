Talladega Police on Monday were investigating a shooting that wounded two people and damaged two automobiles at a party on Howell Cove Road early Sunday morning.
A “shots fired” call on the 4000 block of Cove Shocco Road came in early Sunday, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson. There appear to have been at least two shooters.
The first victim, a 34-year-old man, was hit four times, and had to be airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
A 23-year-old woman who was sitting in a car parked in front of the house was hit once in the shoulder.
At that point, Thompson said, the trauma unit at UAB was full, so the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
No word on the condition of either patient was available Monday afternoon.
At least one other vehicle that was parked in front of the house was struck by a bullet and sustained damage.
No arrests had been made as of Monday evening. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.