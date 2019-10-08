The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle that was reported last week on Renfroe Road. One person was wounded in the incident.
The incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to Capt. Mike Jones. The eventual victim and the suspect had gotten into a verbal altercation that apparently escalated. At some point, according to the victim and at least one other witness, the suspect grabbed a rifle and fired a single shot at the victim, who was sitting inside his car with the window rolled down.
Jones said the victim put up his hand to protect himself from the shot, and the bullet went all the way through his hand.
The witness then got into the car and began driving the victim, a 44-year-old male, to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. Jones said the patient was eventually transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, and has since been released. Investigators have had difficulty making any further contact with the victim since he was released from the hospital, Jones said.
Although there is a listed suspect in the case, no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141.