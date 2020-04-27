Man shot during dispute in Munford on Saturday night

MUNFORD -- A shooting in Munford on Saturday night left a man wounded at his house.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on the 1000 block of McElderry Road around 10 p.m.
The victim, a 37-year-old male, apparently got involved in an altercation with an individual attending a gathering at his neighbor’s house.
Jones said the neighbor told investigators he came out to try and get everyone to calm down when he heard two shots. The victim was hit once in the abdomen, and the other shot apparently hit the trunk of an unoccupied car parked nearby. The shooter then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital and has since been released, Jones said.
Deputies have spoken to several witnesses, including members of the victim’s family, and believe they have identified the shooter, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.