Man’s efforts brighten holidays at rehab facility

Michael Scales has been trying to brighten the holidays for residents to Talladega Health and Rehab for the last 14 years, and this Valentine’s Day was no different.
Scales also teaches a Bible study class at Talladega Health, and says he feels a special connection with the residents.
The gifts handed out for Valentine’s this year included not only candy, teddy bears and gift cards but also practical items including clothing, house shoes and socks.
Although all the holidays with residents are special, Scales said perhaps the one that will always be with him was the Valentine’s Day celebration that took place during COVID lockdown. What started out as a drive-by parade ended up being the closest some residents and their loved ones were able to get for more than a year.
“I think everybody was crying that time,” he said.
Scales also thanked the members of his own Bible Study class, the Whosoever Will Men’s class.