TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a car chase that led to a shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim in the case told investigators he pulled over near Talladega Funeral Home around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday to make a phone call.
While he was pulled over, he said, he was approached by two males who demanded money. When he said he didn’t have any, one of the men brandished a gun, and he gave the robbers some $1,200 in cash he had in his wallet.
After the robbers took the money, Thompson said, the victim pursued them in his car. The robbers then opened fire on his vehicle, striking it at least five times but not hitting the victim. The robbers got away, and Thompson said the report did not indicate a direction of travel.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.