ASHVILLE -- Princeton Craig Pate, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the murder of his longtime friend and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Pate pleaded guilty to the murder of Steven Ray Kirchner, 61, of Steele, before St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Philip Seay.
Seay asked Pate if he understood the terms of the agreement with the state, and Pate responded he did before the judge sentenced him.
Pate showed no emotion during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing and candidly answered all questions from the judge.
“Thank you very much,” Seay said to the defendant. “You are headed to the pen.”
Pate was given credit for the 419 days he has already served behind bars in the St. Clair County Jail since his March 2018 arrest.
Pate was taken into custody shortly after he murdered Kirchner.
According to authorities at the time of Pate’s arrest, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about the suspect, who had told Kirchner’s wife he had killed her husband.
Pate apparently drove to Trussville to tell the victim’s wife, Joanie, that he had killed Pate.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the victim’s wife called 911. He said the suspect was living at the Kirchners’ residence in Steele at the time of the murder.
Harmon said Pate was detained by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office until St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived.
After the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible homicide, a welfare check was conducted at the victim’s residence, where Kirchner was found dead, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said.
Harmon thanked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office for its work and quick response. He also thanked St. Clair County Investigator Joey Brown for his thorough investigation.
Authorities said Pate shot Kirchner multiple times with a .375 magnum handgun.