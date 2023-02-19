 Skip to main content
Man held for violating bond as convicted felon

Matthew Aaron Hammonds

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond after violating a previous bond for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and felony domestic violence.

Matthew Aaron Hammonds, 31, was arrested Feb. 7, according to jail records.