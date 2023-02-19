Man held for violating bond as convicted felon

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond after violating a previous bond for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and felony domestic violence.
Matthew Aaron Hammonds, 31, was arrested Feb. 7, according to jail records.
The underlying offenses involved in an incident in Talladega in the fall of 2021, when he allegedly assaulted a woman on Higgins Street while brandishing a shotgun.
According to state court documents, Hammonds was out on bond on these charges in late 2022 when he allegedly got caught trying to bring methamphetamine into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County, thus violating the terms of his parole.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Bob Curtis, Hammonds was charged with felony domestic violence because he has three or more prior domestic violence convictions.
According to available court records, Hammonds in fact has a lengthy criminal history that goes back to at least 2016, when he was charged with domestic violence assault and willful abuse of a child in Tallapoosa County, but was found to be not guilty by reason of serious mental disease or defect.
In 2017, Hammonds, Anthony Scott Coffee and David Brian Pearman were arrested for attempted murder and first degree kidnapping in Calhoun County. The three men were accused of beating, choking and stabbing a 45-year-old Oxford woman that they believed had stolen drugs from them; the woman was left for dead in a creek under a bridge with an electrical cord tied like a noose around her neck. She survived and was discovered by a passing motorist.
Coffee pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping in the first degree and was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, split, with 60 months to serve and 180 months probation.
Pearson and Hammonds both pleaded guilty to third degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, which are misdemeanors, and were each sentenced to 365 days in jail, which ultimately translated to time served.
In 2019, a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Hammonds was given a protection from abuse order after she alleged that Hammonds held her in a residence in Oxford for six days at knifepoint, constantly threatening to kill her and her dog. No criminal charges were ever filed, however, and the court order was allowed to expire in 2020.
Later that year, however, Hammonds pleaded guilty to domestic violence by strangulation in St. Clair County, and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by eight years probation.