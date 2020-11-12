Man found shot to death inside burning home in Talladega on Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a homicide and arson at a residence on Avenue H on Tuesday night, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police and firefighters were called after reports of shots fired and smoke coming out of a residence at 806 Avenue H around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters responded and discovered a fire in one end of the house, which was put out quickly.
Thompson said the body of Davion Dontrell Beck, 35, was discovered inside the house once the fire was out. Beck appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, most likely before the fire was set.
Thompson said Beck’s body was sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy, but based on the appearance of the body when it was discovered, Beck was shot in the head, chest and through one hand. Two 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Beck appears to have lived in the house where his body was found.
According to the fire report, firefighters were initially told that there might be small children trapped inside the house, although multiple searches never turned up any children.
There appear to have been at least two points of origin for the fire, which nonetheless did only minimal damage to the house. The most serious damage was limited to a sofa and a bed, with smoke throughout.
Thompson said investigators have identified a couple of persons of interest in the case, but the investigation was still in its early phases Wednesday afternoon, and no arrests had been made.
Funeral arrangements for Beck were incomplete Wednesday but will be announced by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Talladega in the near future.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.