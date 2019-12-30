Man fatally shoots home intruder

LINCOLN-- A man was shot and killed while attempting to break into a home on Water Tank Lane Saturday evening in Lincoln.
Lincoln Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Darius Whitson, 22, was shot by the homeowner while attempting to enter the home through a window.
According to Crow, the incident took place shortly before 7 p.m., with the emergency call coming into Central Dispatch at 7:06 p.m..
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Monday that Whitson was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Crow said the department is looking for another suspect in connection with the incident.
Crow said authorities are also looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection with the deadly shooting.
Crow said the department is asking that anyone with information about the other suspect or the vehicle to contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Investigator Amanda Crow at 205-763-4070, or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556.