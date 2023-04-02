Man drowns at Logan Martin Lake

PELL CITY - A Vestavia Hills man was declared dead at the scene of a drowning in Logan Martin Lake Saturday night.
St. Clair County Coroner said 32-year-old Alvin Nash Jr. was located by dive teams at approximately 7:45 p.m. after rescue response teams were called at about 1 p.m. to respond to the Mays Bend area of the lake.
Nash was located close to the proximity of the Sea Ray Cruiser he was on when a Pell City Dive Team located his body in approximately 27 feet of water, said Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris.
Dive teams were assisted in the search by using sonar technology to locate Nash, Morris said.
Once this was done, divers found and retrieved the body.
Nash and another boater were aboard the vessel when Nash jumped from the boat, the witness told responders.
Morris said Nash was recovered from about 27 feet of water, where the depth puts recovery divers working in complete darkness.
Russell said an autopsy has not been ordered for the death, as there was a witness present when the incident took place. He said there are many variables as to what caused Nash to drown after leaving the boat.
Russell said water temperatures at the water surface Saturday were in the high 68s, and these values decrease according to water depth, which can cause a number of possible medical conditions and outcomes.
As they searched for Nash, divers from a number of responding teams took turns going into the deep water to locate him, Morris said.
“They have to change out as they work, according to their use of oxygen and time,” he said.
Russell said by the time Nash was located, resuscitation efforts were too late to employ. Nash had been under water for more than six hours at the time he was located and brought in from the water.
“He had just been in the water too long,” Russell said.
Nash was recovered and brought out of the water near the Muscadine Circle area of the Lake.
By this time, Russell said family members had arrived at the scene of the incident, but were waiting for information on the opposite side of the lake.
He said there appeared to be no obvious trauma to the body when Nash was recovered.
Morris also issued a reminder for lake enthusiasts to remember to use caution at all times while on the water, and always have personal flotation devices on hand and in use when boating.
“This was a terrible tragedy Saturday,” he said. “And we’re entering the busy boating season here in our community. We want everyone to remember their safety measures, and put these in place to work together to have a safe season from here forward.”
Multiple rescue agencies responded to the rescue efforts Saturday, Morris said.
“Everyone was very helpful and hoped for a positive outcome,” he said.
Among these were the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Pell City Police and Fire Departments and Dive Teams, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Rescue, Jefferson County, Childersburg Rescue, and Randolph County divers, he said.
“I hope that doesn’t leave anyone out, we were greatly assisted,” Morris said. “The coordination between agencies was outstanding.”