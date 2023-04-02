 Skip to main content
Man drowns at Logan Martin Lake

Rescuers worked in the Mays Bend of Logan Martin Lake for hours to locate the victim's body. 

 Photo provided by the Pell City Police Department

PELL CITY - A Vestavia Hills man was declared dead at the scene of a drowning in Logan Martin Lake Saturday night.

St. Clair County Coroner said 32-year-old Alvin Nash Jr. was located by dive teams at approximately 7:45 p.m. after rescue response teams were called at about 1 p.m. to respond to the Mays Bend area of the lake.