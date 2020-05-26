Man dies from injury sustained in ATV accident near Ashville on Saturday

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County coroner has identified a man killed in a sporting vehicle accident Saturday.
Coroner Dennis Russell said the victim was David Robichaux Jr, 84, of Houma, Louisiana.
Russell said Robichaux had recently purchased land in the Shoal Creek area near Ashville and was riding in a Kubota 4x4 all-terrain vehicle with his son on his property when the accident occurred.
Russell said Robichaux was driving the vehicle up a steep embankment when the vehicle began to roll. Russell said Robichaux was ejected from the vehicle and received a wound to his head.
Russell said the accident was called in around 6 p.m., and he pronounced Robichaux dead from head trauma at 6:36 on Saturday.
Russell said Robichaux's son was not seriously injured in the accident.