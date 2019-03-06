TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Goodwater man has been arrested on two counts of drug trafficking in Coosa County while out on bond on a murder charge in Talladega County.
LeAdam Quintez Kelly, 37, had his bond on the murder charge revoked Tuesday and was back in Talladega on Tuesday night, according to Metro Jail Records.
Details on the Coosa County arrest were largely unavailable Wednesday evening, but jail records there indicate he was arrested March 1 on two counts of drug trafficking and was being held on bonds of $50,000 each. According to a press release on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office website, the substance Kelly is accused of trafficking is cocaine.
In Alabama, at least 28 grams, or approximately 1 ounce, of cocaine is required to bring a trafficking charge.
In Talladega County, Kelly was charged with the shooting death of Jonathan Blake Hughes in Odena in August 2016. He was arrested following a manhunt that involved the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Montgomery county sheriff’s offices, the Alexander City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to information released at the time of his arrest.
Following his arrest, Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Mike Jones said it appeared Hughes, the alleged victim, had been dating Kelly’s ex-girlfriend. It was not immediately clear if there was any other relationship between the two men.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the girlfriend’s house on Pine Top Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2016. Hughes was lying outside the house, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound; the girlfriend had already fled to a neighbor’s house and called the Sheriff’s Office on her own.
Hughes seems to have been shot inside the residence, but at the time of Kelly’s initial arrest, it was not clear if he had gotten out of the house on his own after being shot or if he had been dragged out.
Murder and drug trafficking are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. The fact Kelly allegedly used a firearm in the commission of the alleged murder means his minimum sentence would go up to 20 years.