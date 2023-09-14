Man charged with hindering prosecution in Talladega Downs homicide case

A Talladega man has been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection with a shooting incident in Talladega Downs earlier this year in which two people were killed and a third was wounded.
Jaylon Xavier Kirkland, 30, was arrested by Talladega Police Wednesday afternoon and given a $15,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond in just over an hour and was released the same day.
According to information released at the time, Talladega police responded to multiple shots fired calls at Talladega Downs around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. At least 10 shots were fired during the incident, killing Montrell Johnson and D’juante “Fred” Dickerson and wounding Adrian Swain.
Dennis U. Swain was arrested for the murder of Johnson, while Adrian Swain, who recovered from his injuries, was charged with killing Dickerson.
According to Talladega police Capt. Bob Curtis, Kirkland was seen picking up one of the weapons used in the shooting and handing it off to someone else, who took it away from the scene.
Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.