Oxford police charged a Talladega man Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home and attacked a woman with a box cutter earlier this month.
Dennis Rashad Caldwell, 26, was charged with second-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree burglary.
Court documents allege Caldwell broke into a home on Sterling Pointe Lane in Oxford on March 7 and attacked a woman with a box cutter.
Attempts to reach Oxford police Monday for additional details about Caldwell’s arrest were unsuccessful.
Caldwell was booked into jail with bond set at $10,000 and was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to court documents.
Staff at the Calhoun County Jail said Monday that Caldwell’s name was not listed in the jail’s database.
Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 11.
First degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Caldwell could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.