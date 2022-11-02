 Skip to main content
Man charged in connection with property break-in

A Sylacauga man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a vacant group home.

D’Morrise Oryan Bledsoe, 29, was arrested by Sylacauga Police Oct. 20 after he allegedly attempted to steal property from the Hillwood Group Home in Sylacauga.