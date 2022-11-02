Man charged in connection with property break-in

A Sylacauga man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a vacant group home.
D’Morrise Oryan Bledsoe, 29, was arrested by Sylacauga Police Oct. 20 after he allegedly attempted to steal property from the Hillwood Group Home in Sylacauga.
According to court records, the building was not occupied at the time.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Bledsoe was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude law enforcement. These two charges are both misdemeanors.
Bledsoe’s total bond in the case was set at $6,500. He posted bond and was released Oct. 22, according to jail records.
Hillwood Group Home was a substance abuse rehabilitation facility specializing in the treatment of people with underlying mental health problems not related to their substance abuse. It was not immediately clear if the facility was still open at the time of the burglary.
The site was severely damaged by a fire in September 2021.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude law enforcement are misdemeanors.