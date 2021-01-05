Man charged in connection with convenience story robbery last month (with photo)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested Sunday in connection with a robbery at Benny’s Minimart at Six Points last month.
Santini Bryshad Hunter, 30, was arrested on a warrant charging first degree robbery. The warrant included a $30,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Hunter posted bond and was released Monday afternoon.
According to Talladega police Chief Jason Busby, Hunter is accused of being one of the two men who entered Benny’s just before 10 a.m. Dec. 20. According to information released at the time, a still unknown suspect robbed the till and held the cashier at gunpoint, while the second suspect, allegedly Hunter, attacked two gaming machines inside the store with a crowbar. According to information made available at the time, he was finally able to break the machines open and steal the money from inside them.
Investigators were able to identify Hunter in the course of their investigation, Busby added; Hunter was arrested without incident and was also served with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant charging attempting to elude from November.
Hunter has a fairly long criminal history, mostly involving crimes related to theft, burglary and drug possession.
Investigators are still working on locating the other suspect, Busby said Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the other suspect involved should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508. You may also call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.