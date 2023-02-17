Man charged following violence against ex-girlfriend, police say

A Talladega man has been charged with a Class A felony, among other things, following a series of incidents with an ex-girlfriend Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Samuel Dontral “Sammy” Patterson, 41, is facing charges of burglary in the first degree and aggravated domestic violence assault as well as probation violation. Total bond is $11,000.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis of the Talladega Police Department, officers first responded to an active assault call on the 500 block of Talladega Downs at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, who said she had dated Patterson a year or two ago but did not currently have a relationship with him, said she pulled into the parking lot near her apartment and was getting out when Patterson got into the vehicle and demanded that she take him to West Gate, just up the street.
When she refused, she said, Patterson bit her arm and hit her repeatedly in the face and head. He fled toward Ola Avenue when officers arrived. Officers at the scene that the victim had a split lip and other injuries consistent with her account.
About three hours later, at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, the same victim said she was sleeping upstairs in her apartment, along with her teenage daughter when she heard noises downstairs. Patterson had allegedly entered the apartment through her kitchen window, she said. A second confrontation ensued, and the victim told Patterson to leave. Instead of leaving, he hit her in the head with a closed fist, Curtis said.
The victim and her daughter managed to get out of the apartment and into her car. A patrol officer was nearby and responded to the call. The officer went to the front door of the apartment, which was locked, and when he went around to the back, he encountered Patterson, who was attempting to flee on foot. The officer pulled his duty weapon and told Patterson to stop.
Patterson said he lived at the apartment, to which the officer replied “No, you don’t,” Curtis said.
He was taken into custody and transferred to the jail without further incident.
Burglary in the first degree is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
It was not immediately clear what he was on probation for at the time of his arrest. He most recently pleaded guilty to drug charges in late 2020.