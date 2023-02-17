 Skip to main content
Man charged following violence against ex-girlfriend, police say

Samuel Dontral “Sammy” Patterson

A Talladega man has been charged with a Class A felony, among other things, following a series of incidents with an ex-girlfriend Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Samuel Dontral “Sammy” Patterson, 41, is facing charges of burglary in the first degree and aggravated domestic violence assault as well as probation violation. Total bond is $11,000.