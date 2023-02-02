 Skip to main content
Man charged after incident at hospital

LCC

Lee Curtis Curry

 Submitted photo

A Talladega man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly punching a police officer who was trying to make him leave a room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.

Lee Curtis Curry, 69, is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. He was arrested Jan. 26 and was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.