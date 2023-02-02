Man charged after incident at hospital

A Talladega man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly punching a police officer who was trying to make him leave a room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Lee Curtis Curry, 69, is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. He was arrested Jan. 26 and was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
According to Police Lt. Bob Curtis, Curry came to Citizens Jan. 26, although information regarding his initial complaint was not available. At some point, Curry was moved to a room on the third floor of the hospital. Later that night, he was asked to leave by hospital staff, but refused.
The hospital called the police, who also asked Curry to leave.
According to Curtis, Curry then reached for his clothes to start dressing, and then said “I hope you don’t think I’m going with you.” When the officer reached for handcuffs, Curry allegedly turned around and struck him in the face with a closed fist. Another officer Tazed and tackled him.
The officer who was struck was not seriously injured, but Alabama law allows for a felony assault charge in cases where an assault is intended to prevent a law enforcement officer or other emergency responder from carrying out their duty. According to court documents, this is the section Curry is being charged under.
Curry was also charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Trespassing and resisting arrest are misdemeanors.