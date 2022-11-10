Man arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln woman

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 52-year-old Lincoln woman, whose body was found in a wooded area of St. Clair County.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said a murder warrant was obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, in connection with the death of Victoria Ann Malet, 52, of Lincoln.
Butler is currently being held without bond in the Autuga County Jail in Prattville.
He said Butler is being held on multiple criminal charges, including robbery, rape, sodomy, sexual torture, two counts of sex abuse and two counts of kidnapping.
The victim’s body was found Sunday morning in the Cook Springs area of St. Clair County.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Malet’s body was found on a hunting club road, about 80 yards from the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road.
Sweatt said the victim was clothed, but barefoot when she was found, lying on her side in the middle of the unpaved road.
Authorities said Malet was shot multiple times.
Malet’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy.