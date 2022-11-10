 Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with the death of a Lincoln woman

Michael Jerome Butler

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 52-year-old Lincoln woman, whose body was found in a wooded area of St. Clair County. 

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said a murder warrant was obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, in connection with the death of Victoria Ann Malet, 52, of Lincoln.