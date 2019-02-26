TALLADEGA -- A Florida man was released from the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega last week only to be arrested as a fugitive by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and extradited back to Florida on felony drug charges.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, James Allen Reynolds Sr., 45, was arrested Feb. 21 by sheriff’s deputies as a fugitive from justice. Sgt. Mike Jones of the Sheriff’s Office said Reynolds had a pending warrant from Pinellas County, Florida, charging drug trafficking and sale and delivery of cocaine.
It was not immediately clear how long Reynolds had been at FCI, but according to federal court records, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in 2003.