Maleek Pope leads as Sylacauga downs Childersburg 57-14

CHILDERSBURG -- Class 5A Sylacauga High School spoiled 3A Childersburg’s Alumni Night via a 57-14 rout at John Cox Stadium on Friday night.
The Aggies upended the rival Tigers in all three phases of the game for their seventh straight win in the all-time series. Sylacauga led 50-0 at halftime.
Aggies running back Maleek Pope opened the floodgates with a 4-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive. Kicker Camden Faircloth made the first of seven successful extra point tries to give Sylacauga a 7-0 advantage.
After a three-and-out by the Tigers, Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards found wide receiver Caleb Burns for a 21-yard touchdown through the air.
Sylacauga recovered an onside kick, then drove the remainder of the field, where J-Quon Brownfield added a goal-line touchdown run to extend the Aggies’ lead to 21-0.
A high snap on a Childersburg punt resulted in a safety for Sylacauga, and the Tigers’ woes continued on the ensuing safety punt.
Aggies return man Tavaris Lauderdale did his best DeSean Jackson impersonation, initially muffing the return before securing the ball and cutting a path through Childersburg’s coverage team for a touchdown to make it 30-0 with 2:55 left in the first quarter. Lauderdale added another special teams touchdown on a 50-yard kick return in the fourth quarter.
Pope produced a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter to finish his night with 14 carries for 182 yards.
The Aggies also benefited from the precision of their passing game. Edwards, who went 9 of 10 for 152 yards and two touchdowns, hit Luke Vincent for an 18-yard touchdown with 13 seconds to play in the half.
Four to know
- The Aggies’ defense harassed Childersburg quarterback Canaan Johnson for much of the outing. Brownfield and Dalton Miley each registered a sack, while Jeremy Oden snagged an interception.
- The Tigers prevented the shutout with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns -- a 1-yard run by running back Xzavious Garrett and a deep touchdown pass from Johnson to Zay Truss.
- The bulk of Sylacauga’s starters made an early exit from the contest, giving head coach Andrew Zow an opportunity to evaluate some of his depth in the second half.
- Childersburg’s penultimate drive of the first half proved to be its best offensive effort prior to the intermission. The Tigers crossed midfield but stalled and turned the ball over on downs at the Sylacauga 35-yard line.
Up next
- Sylacauga (4-1, 1-1) will host 5A, Region 4 foe Elmore County on Friday night at 7 at Legion Stadium.
- Childersburg (1-4, 1-2) will look to rebound against 3A, Region 4 foe Beulah on Thursday night at 7 at John Cox Stadium.