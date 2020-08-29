Maleek Pope helps Sylacauga pull away in 41-25 win over Lincoln

LINCOLN — Maleek Pope rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns to lead Sylacauga past county foe Lincoln 41-25 on Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Pope was especially big for the Aggies late as he scored the final two touchdowns to put the game of reach.
“That’s the type of kid he is and that is the type of back he is,” Sylacauga head coach Andrew Zow said. “You have to get it to him. Our guys found a way to win. Our coaches did a great job of making halftime adjustments and finishing the game. I can’t say enough about what the offensive line and Maleek have been able to do.”
Sylacauga led 27-12 in the third quarter, but Lincoln scored 13 unanswered points.
Jack Poarch connected with Brian Garrett for an 18-yard touchdown to slice the deficit to 27-19.
On the Golden Bears’ ensuing drive, Tre Wilson capped off an 86-yard march with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone to pull his team within 27-25. The drive would be costly for Lincoln, however, as the Golden Bears lost two running backs to injury.
Sylacauga would take advantage of good field position, taking over at its 43-yard line to start a drive. On the first play, Pope silenced the Lincoln crowd as he exploded for a 21-yard gain. The junior would score from 3 yards out a few plays late to give Sylacauga a 33-25 lead with 4:54 left.
Lincoln’s comeback came to end when Poarch was picked off by Jeremy Odem at midfield with 3:49 to go.
Sylacauga would give the ball to Pope to seal the win, and he did just that.
He scampered for 27 yards after the turnover. A 15-yard facemask penalty was added on at the end of the run to give Sylacauga the ball at the Lincoln 12. Pope found paydirt for the fourth time in the game a few plays later as he scored from 12 yards out to increase the lead to 41-25 with 1:41 left in the game.
“I told coach to give me the ball,” Pope said. “I was not going to let us lose.”
Three to know
- The Aggies scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes in the third quarter. Brayson Edwards connected with Caleb Burns for a 60-yard TD. After getting a three-and-out, Sylacauga’s Dontavious Ware showed off his speed as he returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown to increase the margin to 27-12.
- A missed opportunity late in the first half proved costly for Lincoln. The Golden Bears had first-and-goal at the 6, but they were unable to come away with points as time expired before they could snap the ball on a field goal attempt. Lincoln didn’t have any timeouts left to stop the clock.
-- Garrett had two touchdown receptions for the Golden Bears. JD Davis picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Who said
Zow on the Aggies’ defense: “We were bending but not breaking,” Zow said. “I don’t know if I like the bending because the bending is one play from something else happening. I would rather us be a nasty defense where you don’t give up anything. We have to tackle better. We are trying to strip the ball when we should be making a routine tackle. We have some work to do, but (Assistant) Coach (Anthony) Jacks and those guys on the other side of the ball are doing a great job of coaching those guys up when they have to.”
- Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker on the loss: “Give a lot of credit to Sylacauga,” Zedaker said. “They kept fighting, and that’s what that program has done for a long time. We kept getting close, but obviously, that extra point miss early hurt us. We couldn’t get it for two. It seemed like when we started to get this thing rolling, we had a slew of injuries. We lost two running backs. Tre Wilson ran his butt off, but he was tired. We still have to clean up mistakes. We are still not tackling well … A lot of credit goes to Sylacauga. They had a good game plan, and I thought we had a game plan, too. It was a neck to neck game until the end. I hate we gave up that last touchdown to make it look worse than it really was.”
Up next
Lincoln (0-2) will travel to take on Leeds on Friday.
Sylacauga (2-0) hosts Central Clay County on Friday.