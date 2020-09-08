Making plays with legs, throwing arm helps Talladega's Nigel Scales early Daily Home Player of Week

TALLADEGA -- Nigel Scales was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Talladega’s 27-19 win over Beauregard on Friday night.
“Being Player of the Week is always a blessing,” Scales said. “I would like to thank my teammates for helping me get this award. I would also like to thank my coaches. I give all the glory to God for everything that He has done for me, the blessing that He has given me and the talent that I was born with.”
Scales delivered a huge performance when the Tigers (1-2) needed him the most. The senior quarterback had 250 total yards and three touchdowns.
Scales was effective with his throwing arm and legs against the Hornets. Scales threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards, which included a 70-yard score.
“I felt like I needed to have a big night to contribute because I feel like I haven't had a good game,” Scales said. “The first two games, I don't feel like I played good. This past Friday, I wanted to make something happen to win the game. “
The 70-yard touchdown run was a career-long for the dual-threat signal-caller. Scales is known for his passing, but he has the ability to make big plays with his legs when given the opportunity.
“I just saw the hole and I hit it,” Scales said. “I know once I get into the open field that nobody is going to catch me. I know that.”
Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said Scales is deserving of this honor.
“He played well offensively, he played pretty good defensively and I think he has done a good job handling the punting duty,” Fielder said. “I feel like the last two weeks he has played pretty good football ... It is a lot on his plate in certain situations, and he has responded well. “
Scales, who plays in the secondary defensively, and the Tigers moved up to Class 5A this season, but that didn't change their goals.
“We want to run the table in the region,” Scales said. “We want to bring the first region championship to Talladega. We want to continue to make history.”
Scales and the Tigers will make their home debut Friday against 6A Pell City.
Playing at home wasn't sweet for the Tigers in 2019 as they went 2-4 at Mary Dumas Stadium. Talladega, however, had success on the road, going 4-1.
“Playing on the road is hard, but playing at home is harder,” Scales said. “You don't want to let everyone down because a lot of people come to the games that you know. I like playing at home.”
The Tigers will celebrate senior night against the Panthers due to the uncertainty of whether the season will be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This senior group has played a major role in turning Talladega’s football program around. The Tigers have made the playoffs three straight years after going over 20 seasons without a postseason appearance.
Scales said he doesn't know what kind of emotions he will be feeling when he takes the field Friday.
“I don't know if Friday night is going to be any different for me,” Scales said. “I won't know until the game. I don't know if it is going to hit me or not. I don't know if it is going to hit me now or in two months.”