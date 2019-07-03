TALLADEGA -- The first day of qualifying for Talladega city elections is in the books, and so far, only four candidates have qualified to run for City Council.
No one qualified to run for school board, and although incumbent Mayor Jerry Cooper announced Monday that he is running again, he had not filed his paperwork as of closing time Wednesday.
Incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson qualified Wednesday to run for an eighth term. Patterson is currently the City Council president and the longest serving council member by a comfortable margin.
The first known face-off of this election cycle will be for the Ward 3 council seat. Incumbent David Street, who is finishing his first term, will face Tom Lutchendorf, who also ran for the seat four years ago.
Howard Williams III was the only candidate to qualify for city council Ward 5 on Wednesday. The seat is currently held by Gerald Cooper.
Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Jarvis Elston announced Monday evening he will not be running for a third term, leaving his seat open. No one qualified to run for that seat Wednesday.
The council seat for Ward 4 is held by Ricky Simpson, who has not formally announced his intentions.
None of the incumbent school board members, including Shirley Simmons-Sims, Mary McGhee, Jake Montgomery, Chuck Roberts and James Braswell, have commented publicly on their plans to run again. No new candidates qualified for any of those seats Wednesday.
Candidates will declare their candidacy and file their qualification paperwork with the Talladega City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours between July 3 and July 16.
To be eligible, the candidate must be at least 18 years old, and candidates for council and school board positions must have lived in their wards for at least 90 days. Candidates for mayor must have lived in the city limits for at least 90 days.
Candidates must “retain the permanent residency for the entire length of their term if they are elected,” according to an information packet provided the candidates by the city. Candidates also must be U.S. citizens prior to the election.
A ward map is available at City Hall and online at www.talladega.com.
When filing at City Hall, candidates will also have to fill out a statement of economic interest and pay a $50 filing fee. Failure to complete the economic disclosure form when filing for candidacy will result in the candidate’s name not appearing on the ballot.
City elections are set for Aug. 27. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Oct. 8. Winners will be sworn in Nov. 4. Candidates for Talladega municipal offices do not have to declare party affiliation.